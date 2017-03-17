MTA transit fares, tolls go up Sunday [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, N.Y., the longest suspension bridge in the U.S., as seen from Fort Hamilton, N.Y., on Nov. 14, 2012. (U.S. Army) News MTA transit fares, tolls go up Sunday Commuters, be ready to dig a little deeper into your pockets this weekend. The MTA fare and toll hikes are set to take effect Sunday, March 19, 2017.

The cost of a 30-day unlimited MetroCard will increase from $116.50 to $121. The 7-day unlimited MetroCard will increase a buck from $31 to $32. However, the MTA board voted to keep the base fare for subways and buses at $2.75 but decrease the bonus riders gets when they put cash on their MetroCards. That bonus will be 5 percent for every $5.50 you spend.

Rebecca Bailin, campaign manager at the Rider's Alliance, says the increase will affect poor New Yorkers. That is why many advocates are pushing for half-fare MetroCards for certain low-income residents. Bailin called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to fund discounted fares for low-income commuters.

MTA bridges and tunnels across the city will also see an increase. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge toll will cost you an extra dollar. The one-way cash toll will be $17. Cars with E-ZPass will pay $11.52, up from $11.08. Staten Island residents will continue receiving a discount for the bridge.

Costs for weekly and monthly passes for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad are also increasing.

The MTA financial plan calls for modest fare and toll increases every two years.

