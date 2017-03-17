MTA transit fares, tolls go up Sunday

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - Commuters, be ready to dig a little deeper into your pockets this weekend. The MTA fare and toll hikes are set to take effect Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The cost of a 30-day unlimited MetroCard will increase from $116.50 to $121. The 7-day unlimited MetroCard will increase a buck from $31 to $32. However, the MTA board voted to keep the base fare for subways and buses at $2.75 but decrease the bonus riders gets when they put cash on their MetroCards. That bonus will be 5 percent for every $5.50 you spend.
Rebecca Bailin, campaign manager at the Rider's Alliance, says the increase will affect poor New Yorkers. That is why many advocates are pushing for half-fare MetroCards for certain low-income residents. Bailin called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to fund discounted fares for low-income commuters.
MTA bridges and tunnels across the city will also see an increase. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge toll will cost you an extra dollar. The one-way cash toll will be $17. Cars with E-ZPass will pay $11.52, up from $11.08. Staten Island residents will continue receiving a discount for the bridge.
Costs for weekly and monthly passes for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad are also increasing.
The MTA financial plan calls for modest fare and toll increases every two years.