Legal battle over Trump casino signs

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An Atlantic City firm says it planned to destroy two "TRUMP" signs once affixed to the now-shuttered Trump Taj Mahal Casino before an artifacts dealer got its hands on them to try to sell.

The Courier-Post reports the lawsuit Trump Taj Mahal Associates filed against Recycling of Urban Materials for Profit, or RUMP, was moved to federal court in Camden on Thursday.

TTMA has requested that a judge prevent the Philadelphia firm from selling the valuable letters and a receiver take custody of them until the dispute is resolved.

RUMP claims in its own lawsuit that the firm abandoned ownership of the signs "by contracting for the disposal of the letters once they were removed."

The dealer posted one set of letters on eBay and received bids as high as $7,500 until the listing was pulled.