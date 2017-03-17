Reports: Secret Service laptop stolen in NYC

- A Secret Service laptop containing sensitive information was stolen from an agent's parked vehicle this week, according to reports.

Law enforcement sources confirm to Fox News that a Secret Service laptop was stolen from agent's vehicle parked in front of a NY residence. — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 17, 2017

The New York Post reported that the laptop was in the agent's motorcycle, which was parked outside her home in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn. The computer contained floor plans of Trump Tower, evacuation protocols, and information on the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server, the Post reported.

The Secret Service confirmed the theft but did not provide any details.

"The U.S. Secret Service can confirm that an employee was the victim of a criminal act in which our Agency issued laptop computer was stolen. Secret Service issued laptops contain multiple layers of security including full disk encryption and are not permitted to contain classified information," the agency said in a statement. "An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered. The Secret Service requests anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact the New York Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service New York Field Office."