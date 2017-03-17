Smuggling operation involving Chinese nationals uncovered

- A man was arrested at a California border crossing for trying to smuggle four Chinese nationals into the U.S.

Authorities said the man entered the San Ysidro border crossing in a 2014 Chrysler. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected his car and discovered the three females and one male inside of the trunk.

It's believed they were part of a human-smuggling operation. Officials have confirmed the group has no legal ability to enter the United States.

The 24-year-old driver was arrested and is expected to face federal charges. His name was not immediately released.

The fate of the four people in the trunk remained unclear.