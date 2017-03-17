Customers say WeHo Starbucks covered power outlets to discourage loitering News Customers say WeHo Starbucks covered power outlets to discourage loitering Starbucks appears to be taking a stand against people who use free electricity all day without buying coffee.

Recently, several Starbucks locals noticed all but one electrical outlet had been removed at the location at Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson Boulevard.

"I asked the manager who said they've reported a lot of incidents where homeless people have been misbehaving, and the homeless hangout here because we have electrical outlets," said Henry Scott, writer and publisher for WEHOville.com.

"We have an issue here as we do in the rest of Los Angeles with homeless people who have cell phones and watch videos all day," Scott said.

Scott, who uses Starbucks as an office and meeting place most days, has decided to go elsewhere.

"It's not a place to stop and hang out," Scott said.

Scott wrote an article about the change and says others who have felt the same frustration have also started going to other locations.

"There are not many places in cities where communities get together casually and meet one another. I have met some of my best friends at Starbucks," said Scott.

