St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

- A long stretch of Fifth Ave. in Manhattan is closed Friday for the 256th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade stepped off at about 11 a.m. at 44th St. and then moved to 5th Ave. and up to 79th St.

Closures were in effect from 42nd St. - 82nd St. Streets were expected to re-open at about 5 p.m.

The marchers came from all walks of life -- military members, teachers and students, police and firefighters, politicians, plumbers and steamfitters.

Heavily armed officers kept a no-nonsense eye on security around the parade route as a pipe band played "God Bless America."

The New York National Guard's "Fighting 69th" brought its mascots -- Irish wolfhounds.

St. Patrick's Cathedral displayed both the American and Irish flags. A special Mass was held there before the parade stepped off.

The route also passed Trump Tower, the home of President Donald Trump and his family.

The first St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan was held in 1762, 14 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

This year's parade honors Catholic Charities and the NY State Police. The grand marshal is Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health.

Unlike years past, there was no green stripe painted along the parade route likely due to the recent snow storm.

With the Associated Press