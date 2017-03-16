Temporary workers clearing ice and snow News Temporary workers clearing ice and snow A lot can be accomplished in just a day on the streets of New York City. They are called temporary snow laborers.

In a tough economy it's not a bad gig. It only lasts while the snow is around but pay is $15 per hour and increases to $22.50 after working 40 hours a week. They get the work by dropping by a sanitation department or transportation garage and signing up.

People with strollers or in a wheelchair depend on these crews clearing the corners.

Crews also spent a lot of time on Thursday clearing areas around 5th Ave. in preparation of the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday.