Temporary workers clearing ice and snow

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A lot can be accomplished in just a day on the streets of New York City. They are called temporary snow laborers.
In a tough economy it's not a bad gig. It only lasts while the snow is around but pay is $15 per hour and increases to $22.50 after working 40 hours a week. They get the work by dropping by a sanitation department or transportation garage and signing up.
People with strollers or in a wheelchair depend on these crews clearing the corners.
Crews also spent a lot of time on Thursday clearing areas around 5th Ave. in preparation of the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday.