VIDEO: Wayward Vacaville sea lion making his way back to the ocean

- A male sea lion dubbed "Mr. Leisure" may be making his way out of Vacaville via a canal and toward the Sacramento River today, Vacaville police said.

The sea lion was seen in the canal near Leisure Town Road in an agricultural area Tuesday. A crew from the Marin County-based Marine Mammal Center responded and said the sea lion might have taken a wrong turn in the river and swam into a series of ditches and waterways to the canal.

Mr. Leisure went into a drainage pipe Tuesday but poked his head out of it this morning.

He appeared around 8 a.m. today and was seen swimming east in Ulatis Creek outside Vacaville city limits. He stopped for a carp lunch near Hawkins Road and appears in good health, police said.

Marine Mammal Center rescuers are monitoring the sea lion's progress, police said.

The rescuers believe Mr. Leisure is around 10 years old and weighs about 400 pounds, according to police.

