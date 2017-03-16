McDonald's corporate account tweets anti-Trump message

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A tweet that was pinned to the top of the McDonald's corporate Twitter account Thursday morning before being deleted called President Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President" and went on to say "we would love to have @BarackObama back".
The tweet was pulled after several minutes but not before it was liked and retweeted thousands of times.
The @McDonaldsCorp account is verified with more than 150,000 followers but is a separate account from the company's main @McDonalds account that has more than 3 million followers.
McDonald's later tweeted that it had been notified by Twitter that its account "was compromised" and was investigating the incident.
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017