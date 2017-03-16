McDonald's corporate account tweets anti-Trump message

- A tweet that was pinned to the top of the McDonald's corporate Twitter account Thursday morning before being deleted called President Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President" and went on to say "we would love to have @BarackObama back".

The tweet was pulled after several minutes but not before it was liked and retweeted thousands of times.

The @McDonaldsCorp account is verified with more than 150,000 followers but is a separate account from the company's main @McDonalds account that has more than 3 million followers.

McDonald's later tweeted that it had been notified by Twitter that its account "was compromised" and was investigating the incident.