- Krispy Kreme doughnut fans get ready to show your green!

The doughnut chain is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by changing the name of its original glazed doughnuts to O'riginal Glazed.

In keeping with the theme, the chain is also bringing back its specially formulated green dough to make, you guessed it, green doughnuts.

Diners are asked to show how they are enjoying the green doughnuts by using the #GreenDoughnuts.

The green glazed donuts will be available March 17th only.