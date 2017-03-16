No federal charges in City Hall fundraising probe

Mayor Bill de Blasio
Mayor Bill de Blasio
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 16 2017 09:50AM EDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 10:01AM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim announced Thursday that federal criminal charges would not be pursued against Mayor Bill de Blasio related to a campaign fundraising probe.

"After careful deliberation, given the totality of the circumstances here and absent additional evidence, we do not intend to bring federal criminal charges against the Mayor or those acting on his behalf relating to the fundraising efforts in question," said Kim.

Last month, de Blasio met with federal prosecutors of ousted Manhattan U.S. Attorney General Preet Bharara's Public Corruption Unit for several hours about his campaign financing and if he exchanged favors for donors.

"We have conducted a thorough investigation into several circumstances in which Mayor de Blasio and others acting on his behalf solicited donations from individuals who sought official favors from the City, after which the Mayor made or directed inquiries to relevant City agencies on behalf of those donors," said Kim.

Grand juries have also been hearing evidence into state inquiries into the de Blasio administration's fundraising practices.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories