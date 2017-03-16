No federal charges in City Hall fundraising probe

- Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim announced Thursday that federal criminal charges would not be pursued against Mayor Bill de Blasio related to a campaign fundraising probe.

"After careful deliberation, given the totality of the circumstances here and absent additional evidence, we do not intend to bring federal criminal charges against the Mayor or those acting on his behalf relating to the fundraising efforts in question," said Kim.

Last month, de Blasio met with federal prosecutors of ousted Manhattan U.S. Attorney General Preet Bharara's Public Corruption Unit for several hours about his campaign financing and if he exchanged favors for donors.

"We have conducted a thorough investigation into several circumstances in which Mayor de Blasio and others acting on his behalf solicited donations from individuals who sought official favors from the City, after which the Mayor made or directed inquiries to relevant City agencies on behalf of those donors," said Kim.

Grand juries have also been hearing evidence into state inquiries into the de Blasio administration's fundraising practices.