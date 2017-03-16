Burglar strikes 31 times in Queens [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A man has gotten away with 31 home burglaries since December in Ridgewood and Middle Village, Queens. News Burglar strikes 31 times in Queens A man has gotten away with 31 home burglaries since December in Ridgewood and Middle Village, Queens.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect who targets apartments. In some cases, the burglar strikes twice in the same building.

According to police, he has stolen more than $30,000 in cash and thousands more in valuables.

In the most recent incident on March 13, the burglar forced an apartment door open at Himrod St. and Cypress Ave. and took $300 worth of jewelry.

A 35-year-old woman discovered the burglar in her apartment when she returned home at about 3:30 p.m.

The suspect has stolen birth certificates, social security cards and designer handbags among other items.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

