Willy Wonka-inspired candy store News Willy Wonka-inspired candy store Eugene J. is the Willy Wonka of Brooklyn. Take a tour of his Bushwick shop and you'll see all kinds of candy concoctions: pinwheel pops, sugar plums, gum balls, bears, boogers, blocks, and gummies of just about anything you can imagine.

- Eugene J. is the Willy Wonka of Brooklyn. Take a tour of his Bushwick shop and you'll see all kinds of candy concoctions: pinwheel pops, sugar plums, gum balls, bears, boogers, blocks, and gummies of just about anything you can imagine.

Now owner of his own candy land -- Eugene J. Candy Company -- Eugene also curates sweets from other small batch manufacturers across the country but eventually he wants that to change and stock the shelves with mostly his own creations.

Consider him a Wonka realist. He draws much of his inspiration from the original book that inspired the movie "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

He even has his own laboratory in the back where he is always coming up with new ideas.