Raccoon breaks into bank in Queens

- Imagine walking down the street and noticing a raccoon in the window of your bank. That is exactly what happened to one Queens resident. On his way home on Monday evening, Marc Elkaim passed a closed Chase branch on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills and noticed a raccoon in the window taking refuge from the frigid temperatures.

But of course the raccoon, which reportedly got in through an opening in the roof, did not belong there, so Elkaim's wife called Chase to let them know about their uninvited visitor.

Then they reported the intruder to 911. By Tuesday, a trapper captured and carted away the critter. The trapper released the raccoon on private property a few miles away.

We reached out to Chase, but have not heard back.