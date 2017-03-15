Snow and ice cleanup will take days News Snow and ice cleanup will take days Following Tuesday's massive snowstorm, getting around feels a lot more like ice skating than walking in New York City.

The Department of Sanitation has more than 500 laborers hard at work along with the full contingent of 2,400 sanitation workers. Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said clearing all the snow will likely take through the weekend.

"There was a lot of ice on top of that snow," she said, "so it's really frozen over and incredibly difficult to move at this point in time."

The streets are in better shape than the sidewalks. Still, traffic in a lot of areas is a total nightmare.

Even with all of the inconvenience some still say they're staying positive.

"You have two ways to do it, you're suffering or you enjoy it," Mariela Caminero said.