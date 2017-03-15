Hillary Clinton thinking about run for mayor?

Is Hillary Clinton actually considering running for mayor of New York City? A new report claims the answer is yes.

TMZ reports that the former presidential candidate was at a small gathering recently with some politically connected people in New York City and a person at the gather says Clinton brought up the topic of running and made it clear she was honestly considering it.

She reportedly is talking to people in her close circle to gauge the level of interest and support for a candidacy.

TMZ says their source made it clear, judging from the meeting, so far it's just talk.

Clinton did not respond to the report.