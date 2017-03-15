VIDEO: Brutal burger joint beating in Brooklyn [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Via NYPD) News VIDEO: Brutal burger joint beating in Brooklyn Four men viciously attacked and critically hurt a guy who was just trying to be generous to them at a fast-food joint in Brooklyn, police said.

- Four men viciously attacked and critically hurt a guy who was just trying to be generous to them at a fast-food joint in Brooklyn, police said.

The shocking incident happened at Texas Chicken and Burgers in Flatbush on March 1, 2017. (The NYPD confirmed this date; the date stamp on the video reads February 16.)

The NYPD released security video of the attack in the hope that someone might recognize the attackers and call detectives.

Police said the attackers and the victim, 37, got into an argument after the victim had offered to help them pay for a meal.

"The dispute escalated to the point where the individuals attacked the victim, striking him with their fists and with his cane," the NYPD said in a release. "[T]he individuals, along with two others who enter the location, begin to further attack the victim by punching him, kicking him in his head and body, and striking him with his cane."

The attackers then fled the restaurant, leaving the victim helpless on the floor. Then another man came into the store and robbed him, cops said.

Medics brought the man to a hospital where he was treated for broken bones, contusions, and lacerations.

If you know anything, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.