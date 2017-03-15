Detroit mother and son transition to daughter and father, together

- In September 2015, Corey Maison's story was everywhere. Her mom posted a video online of her decision to give her teenager hormones to transition into a female. Now, 18 months later, Erica Maison is making a similar transition.

Corey's mom surprised her in September with her first dose of hormones. The transgender teen had been waiting to get the hormones for three years and Erica wanted to capture the emotional moment. It was soon viewed by millions.

In the 18 months after that big reveal, Erica had something else she wanted to share: she also would soon start transitioning into Eric and became a man.

Now, mother and son are becoming father and daughter - together.

As it turns out, Eric had been wrestling with gender identity for years.

“When I was younger I used to wish for cancer so I would have to get a mastectomy,” he told Tara Brown on 60 Minutes

Australia. He also said that he 'hated being pregnant'.

Eric said that despite their changes, the Maison are staying together:

“How do you ask a completely heterosexual man to still love you if you are now becoming a man?” Eric said.

“That's not fair.”

But his husband Les told Brown he is “still married to the same person I married” - only Erica is now Eric.

“And that’s fine. I don’t really know what else to say. That’s really all there is to it,” he said.

“I fell in love with the person. She was beautiful as a woman, but equally beautiful on the inside.

“As long as Eric is happy with the appearance, Eric will be happy with what’s in her brain - or his brain.”

Eric said since undergoing a double mastectomy, it lifted years of anguish and that life is pretty good now.

