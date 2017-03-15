Woman disfigured in savage attack marries EMT

- A couple has proven the testament and definition of love as they recently walked down the aisle.

In 2011, Melissa Dohme was stabbed 32 times by her jealous ex-boyfriend. Her wounds were so bad that witnesses thought she was dead.

But six years later, Dohme is very much alive, and walking down the aisle to say "I do" to the EMT who rescued her.

Cameron Hill was one of the first responders in the aftermath of the horrific attack. Later, they fell in love. But getting to the happy moment was an ordeal that no woman should have to endure.

The beaming bride arrived in a horse drawn carriage at her March 4 wedding in Florida with a big and bright smile and a heart full of joy.

Her assailant sliced her across the face and damaged a facial nerve, which left Dohme's with a lopsided smile.

After Hill proposed in 2015, Dohme was determined to get it back, telling Inside Edition: “I want to smile when I walk down the aisle.”

In 2015, Dr. Tessa Hadlock at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, performed the groundbreaking surgery to restore her smile.

She took muscles from Melissa’s inner thigh and transplanted them to her face starting at the corner of her mouth.

