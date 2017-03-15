Marijuana-filled cooler worth $24K donated to Goodwill

Cooler full of marijuana donated to a Goodwill in Monroe, Washington. (Monroe (Washington) Police Department via Twitter)
Posted:Mar 15 2017 10:56AM EDT

Updated:Mar 15 2017 11:59AM EDT

FOX NEWS - Somebody donated a lot more than they intended to the Goodwill in Monroe, Washington last week.

Goodwill employees got a surprise when they opened a donated cooler and found marijuana.

Make that lots of marijuana.

Monroe police were called in to investigate.

The Monroe Police Department said the cooler contained 3.75 pounds of pot, with an estimated street value of $24,000.

