Fast-food worker jumps out window to help officer

A fast-food worker jumped out his drive-thru window to help an off-duty Florida police officer suffering a medical emergency.

Pedro Viloria says the Miami-Dade County officer had her two children in her car Tuesday at a McDonald's outlet. Viloria says she was struggling to breathe when he returned to the window with their breakfast. He says the officer became unconscious and her foot slipped off the brake.

Surveillance video shows the SUV rolling forward and Viloria jumping out his window to pull her from the vehicle. Viloria says he went into "hero mode" and had to help her.

Paramedics happened to be in the restaurant and helped revive the woman, who was hospitalized.

McDonald’s released a statement applauding Viloria’s actions.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and her family during this difficult time. I think I speak for our McDonald’s family when I say how proud we are of Pedro. He is an excellent employee, so it didn’t surprise me that he took immediate action and jumped through a window to help save this woman. And he was not the only member of the team that played a pivotal role in ensuring she received the medical attention she needed. A second employee, who asked to remain unnamed, assisted with CPR. Their quick thinking and action were everything in that moment.”