Residents flee Yonkers building fire

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say dozens of people were forced into the cold as flames shot out of a Yonkers apartment building on an icy hill.

People were seen on stretchers but there was no official report on injuries from the fire early Wednesday.

Photos show rescuers helping bundled-up residents navigate snowbanks.

Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Fitzpatrick tells The Journal News that a hydrant was frozen as firefighters struggled in the biting cold and wind.

Fitzpatrick says the fire may have started on the fifth floor and spread to the sixth floor.

Resident Andre Geraghty told local media that he helped his wife and their 16-month-old child down a fire escape after smoke prevented their exit through a door.

Geraghty says he was "terrified."

The Red Cross aided displaced residents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.