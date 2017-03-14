Soldiers guard Arlington's Tomb of the Unknowns in snow storm

Daffodils bloom through the snow at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 14, 2017. (U.S. Army)

A sentry from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) protects the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 14, 2017. (U.S. Army)

A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) protects the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, March 14, 2017. Soldiers that guard the tomb are known as tomb sentinels. (U.S. Army)

- U.S. Army soldiers who guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia do not take cover in bad weather. The elite troops, known as tomb sentinels, guard the tomb 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

That didn't change during the late-winter snow storm that hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast in March 21, 2017.

The U.S. Army shared photos of the tomb and other parts of the cemetery blanketed in beautiful white snow. Some flowers and trees had already bloomed due to milder weather in February and March.

The tomb sentinels are part of the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard.