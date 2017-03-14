More than 35K in NJ without power due to storm

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on winter weather in New Jersey (all times local):

Noon

Gov. Chris Christie says it's "a tale of three storms" in New Jersey.

He says southern areas have mostly seen rain and sleet, while central areas are seeing a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and a little snow. Northern areas have mostly seen snow and strong winds, making it more difficult to clear roadways.

Flooding was also a problem in Atlantic City, where fire department crews were dealing with multiple storm-related calls.

Although most areas are seeing less snow than expected, Christie is still urging residents to stay off the roads so crews can do their work.

Sussex County had seen the most snow so far, with National Weather Service trained spotters reporting 17 inches near Wantage, 16.5 in Montague and 14.5 inches in Highland Lakes.

11:15 a.m.

New York-area airports are open, but airlines have cancelled nearly 3,000 flights due to Tuesday's nor'easter.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says travelers using LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty airports should check with their airlines.

The agency says bridges and tunnels including the George Washington Bridge are open, but have speed restrictions.

New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal is open, but commuter and long-haul carriers have cancelled service until further notice.

The storm had left more than 40,000 utility customers in New Jersey without power as of 11 a.m.

This item has been corrected to note the number of flights cancelled is nearly 3,000, not more than 3,300.

10 a.m.

More than 35,000 people are without power in New Jersey as a winter nor'easter blasts parts of the state with wind gusts of more than 30 mph and whipping rain, sleet and snow.

PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric were both reporting about 15,000 without power Tuesday morning. Jersey Central Power & Light had about 5,500 without power.

The power outages come as parts of Atlantic City and other towns in southern New Jersey deal with tidal flooding.

The tide reached 7.8 feet in Atlantic City Tuesday morning, just short of the 8-foot threshold that can lead to major flooding.

Southern New Jersey did not get much snow from the storm, but a blizzard warning is in effect in the northwest part of the state.

9:45 a.m.

Parts of Atlantic City and other towns in southern New Jersey are dealing with tidal flooding from the winter nor'easter.

A homeowner posted video on Twitter of water streaming down their block and one major roadway was closed due to the flooding.

The tide reached 7.8 feet in Atlantic City Tuesday morning, just short of the 8-foot threshold that can lead to major flooding.

Route 322 in West Atlantic City was shutdown, as were some smaller streets around the area.

The flooding comes as more than 10,000 customers are without power in New Jersey as a winter nor'easter blasts parts of the state with wind gusts of more than 30 mph and whipping rain, sleet and snow.

Southern New Jersey did not get much snow from the storm, but a blizzard warning is in effect in the northwest part of the state.

9 a.m.

More than 10,000 customers are without power in New Jersey as a winter nor'easter blasts parts of the state with wind gusts of more than 30 mph and whipping rain, sleet and snow.

Both Atlantic City Electric and PSE&G were reporting more than 5,000 without power Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says warm air on Tuesday has brought about a rapid change of the precipitation to sleet and rain south of Interstate 195.

Along the coast, there is a risk for flooding during high tide, between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

A blizzard warning is in effect in the northwest part of the state, where forecasters say there is still the potential for a foot or more snow.

Driving conditions are slippery, but traffic is lighter than usual.

8 a.m.

A winter nor'easter is blasting parts of New Jersey with wind gusts of more than 30 mph and whipping rain, sleet and snow.

The National Weather Service says warm air on Tuesday has brought about a rapid change of the precipitation to sleet and rain south of Interstate 195.

Along the coast, there is a risk for flooding during high tide, between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

A blizzard warning is in effect from Interstate 195 to the north, where forecasters say there is still the potential for a foot or more snow.

Nearly 8 inches of snow has fallen in Wantage and there is 4 inches in Flemington. Old Bridge has received 2 inches.

Driving conditions are slippery, but traffic is lighter than usual.



