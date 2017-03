NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Officials have modified mass transit schedules because of the storm.

NJ Transit has suspended bus service. All trains, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line, are operating on a weekend schedule Tuesday. Ticket cross-honoring is in effect.

The Port Authority says PATH trains are operating on an adjusted schedule, so allow extra travel time.

NY Waterway says ferries are operating with some delays. Service is shutdown at Haverstraw and Newburgh.