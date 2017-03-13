Hoboken tows cars from snow routes

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NEWS) - Don't say you weren't warned. Exactly as the street signs in Hoboken, New Jersey, read, the city began towing cars off all of its snow routes starting at 9 p.m. Monday ahead of Tuesday expected snow storm.
The March nor'easter could dump more than a foot of snow in the area. Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency while Hoboken got to work clearing the streets so plows can keep pace with the snow overnight and into Tuesday.
To make life a little easier for drivers, the city discounted parking at two of its municipal garages. But those filled up fast.
If you don't need your car for a week, a parking lot at Madison and 12 Street will be open to people who have valid parking permits on a first come, first serve basis but it won't be plowed and you won't be able to get your car until next Tuesday.