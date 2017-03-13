Need snow shoveled? Try an app News Need snow shoveled? Try an app With windy, wild and wintry weather like this, the last thing you want to do is leave the warmth of your home to clear your car, driveway, or sidewalk. And now, you don't have to. There's an app for that. The Shoveler app launched in November 2016. All it takes is a few clicks on your smartphone. You can request snow removal for your car, home, or business. The prices are set daily based on the amount of snowfall in your area.

This coming storm will probably run you between $100 and $200 to shovel your home and $50 and up to dig out and clear your car. And just like a ride-sharing service or food delivery, payment is all through the app.

The app is a two-way street. So if you actually like to clear the white stuff and you're at least 16, you can sign up to become a shoveler and pick up snow-removal jobs.

Any requested service doesn't just have to be for you. You can also send the gift of snow removal and make sure all your loved ones are safe when a winter storm hits.

You can download the Shoveler app for Apple iOS or Android.