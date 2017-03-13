Internet gambling helps Atlantic City again

The Atlantic City Boardwalk seen from an outdoor deck at Revel Casino Resort. (Fox5NY.com photo)
By: WAYNE PARRY, AP

Posted:Mar 13 2017 05:32PM EDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 06:46PM EDT

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Once again, internet gambling has made the difference between an up month and a down one for Atlantic City casinos.

Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the seven casinos won $205.3 million from gamblers in February, an increase of 0.3 percent.

But without the extra money won from online gamblers, the casinos would have posted a decrease of nearly 2 percent for the month.

Resorts Digital (up 131 percent, compared with a year ago) and the Golden Nugget (up 66 percent) had particularly good months online.

For the first two months of the year, Atlantic City's casino revenue is up nearly 4 percent from the same period last year.

February 2017 Atlantic City casino revenue compared to February 2016

Bally's: $16.3 million, down 4.7 percent from February 2016

Borgata: $61.9 million, down 1.5 percent

Caesars: $22.8 million, up 0.9 percent

Golden Nugget: $21.5 million, up 15.2 percent

Harrah's: $29.5 million, up 0.5 percent

Resorts: $15.1 million, up 21.4 percent

Tropicana: $31.5 million, up 25.5 percent

--------

Internet-only entities:

Caesars Interactive-NJ: $3.4 million, up 15.6 percent

Resorts Digital: $3 million, up 131.5 percent

Source: New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement 

