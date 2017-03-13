Internet gambling helps Atlantic City again

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Once again, internet gambling has made the difference between an up month and a down one for Atlantic City casinos.
Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the seven casinos won $205.3 million from gamblers in February, an increase of 0.3 percent.
But without the extra money won from online gamblers, the casinos would have posted a decrease of nearly 2 percent for the month.
Resorts Digital (up 131 percent, compared with a year ago) and the Golden Nugget (up 66 percent) had particularly good months online.
For the first two months of the year, Atlantic City's casino revenue is up nearly 4 percent from the same period last year.
February 2017 Atlantic City casino revenue compared to February 2016
Bally's: $16.3 million, down 4.7 percent from February 2016
Borgata: $61.9 million, down 1.5 percent
Caesars: $22.8 million, up 0.9 percent
Golden Nugget: $21.5 million, up 15.2 percent
Harrah's: $29.5 million, up 0.5 percent
Resorts: $15.1 million, up 21.4 percent
Tropicana: $31.5 million, up 25.5 percent
--------
Internet-only entities:
Caesars Interactive-NJ: $3.4 million, up 15.6 percent
Resorts Digital: $3 million, up 131.5 percent
Source: New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement