Above-ground subways to stop at 4 a.m. Tuesday

- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all above-ground subway stations will close at 4 a.m. Tuesday because of the coming snow storm. The subway lines that run below ground will stay up and running. [Click here for a PDF map of winter underground-only service.]

Service on MTA bus, Long Island Rail Road, and Metro-North Railroad will be affected, too. Service may be suspended. The MTA expects to announce a decision about the commuter railroads and the buses by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for a foot or two of snow in New York City. The snowfall has the potential to set a record.

Cuomo declared a statewide state of emergency starting at midnight.

🚨Non-essential state employees are asked not to go to work.

Stay home unless necessary. MTA service will be suspended above ground at 4am. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 13, 2017