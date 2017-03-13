Above-ground subways to stop at 4 a.m. Tuesday

An above-ground subway station on the N/W line in Astoria, Queens.
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all above-ground subway stations will close at 4 a.m. Tuesday because of the coming snow storm. The subway lines that run below ground will stay up and running. [Click here for a PDF map of winter underground-only service.]

Service on MTA bus, Long Island Rail Road, and Metro-North Railroad will be affected, too. Service may be suspended. The MTA expects to announce a decision about the commuter railroads and the buses by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for a foot or two of snow in New York City. The snowfall has the potential to set a record.

Cuomo declared a statewide state of emergency starting at midnight.

