Storm affecting thousands of flights

- The blizzard that is bearing down on the Northeast is expected to cause flight cancelations across the region. Nationally, more than 3,000 flights were anticipated to be canceled because of the storm.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the three major airports in the area, did not have plans to close the airports but that does not mean the planes would be able to take off or land.

JetBlue had already canceled most of its flights out of New York airports on Tuesday and also announced it was waiving change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling from 21 airports across the Midwest and Northeast. The FlightAware website said that 62% of all of its flights across its network would be canceled on Tuesday.

United Airlines had pre-emptively canceled some flights out of LaGuardia but other flights out of Newark were still scheduled.

Delta Airlines had also canceled many flights and was allowing passengers to cancel flights or reschedule them without penalty at 30 airports in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Eastern Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NYC CLOSES SCHOOLS AHEAD OF STORM

Flight Aware reported that 75% of all flights at Baltimore/Washington International were already canceled for Tuesday. In New York, LaGuardia had half of all flights canceled in advance of the storm. JFK and Newark Liberty had fewer cancelations but those numbers were expected to grow.