NYC Public School closed Tuesday, March 14

- All New York City Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, March 14 due to the incoming bizzard. Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Monday afternoon during an update on the approaching Nor'Easter.

Student after-school activities and PSAL games are canceled and all yellow bus service is suspended. Call 311 if you have any questions. For additional information, please visit: nyc.gov/schools.

Forecasters say the first snow is expected to begin late Monday or just after midnight Tuesday, with up to 4 inches falling by dawn.

⚠ Due to expected severe weather conditions, all New York City public schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. pic.twitter.com/1fSFz4CMqm — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) March 13, 2017

Heavy snow the rest of the day could pile 20 inches more of white stuff, with sustained winds of about 25-35 mph and wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

White-out conditions and power outages are possible.

De Blasio urges all New Yorkers to stay off the streets for the duration of the storm.

Airlines canceled thousands of flights ahead of the storm.