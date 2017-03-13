Heavy snow, high winds forecast for New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) - Weather forecasters have issued a blizzard warning for parts of New Jersey as heavy snow and high wind is expected.

The blizzard warning is in effect for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Passaic and Union counties.

More than a foot of snow is forecast in some parts of the state, along with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

Coastal flood warnings are also in effect.

The snow is expected to begin late Monday and snow is forecast to continue until Tuesday evening.