Video: Truck slams into FDR Drive overpass

A truck slammed into the overpass just south of 96th St. on the FDR Drive Monday morning. Video of the crash was posted to the Fox 5 NY Facebook page. (FOX 5 NY)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 13 2017 11:34AM EDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 12:00PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A tractor-trailer reportedly carrying carrots slammed into a overpass just south of 96th St. on the FDR Drive in Manhattan Monday morning. Video of the crash was posted to the Fox 5 NY Facebook page.

The truck did not appear to me be moving at a high rate of speed when it struck the concrete overpass just before 7 a.m. The impact caused the trailer to collapse.

There were no reports of injuries.

All lanes of the FDR Drive southbound were closed, with only one lane eventually getting by during the height of the morning rush.

The truck was removed but the debris clean-up continued through the late morning.

Trucks are not allowed on the FDR Drive due to the low clearance of the overpasses along the roadway on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

