LIRR train strikes car

A man has been taken to a hospital after the car he was driving was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train in Malverne. (FOX 5 NY)
A man has been taken to a hospital after the car he was driving was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train in Malverne. (FOX 5 NY)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 13 2017 10:00AM EDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 10:01AM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A man has been taken to a hospital after the car he was driving was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train in Malverne.

The LIRR says preliminary reports indicate the crossing gate was down and the driver went around it at 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Nobody on the New York City bound train was hurt. Bus service was provided for passengers.

There was rail damage to repair. The station is part of the small West Hempstead branch and the incident was having little or no effect on the rest of the system.  

Service was suspended in both directions on the West Hempstead branch.

With the Associated Press

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories