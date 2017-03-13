Cuomo announces launch of plastic bag task force

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has launched a task force to address the environmental impact of plastic bags.

Cuomo released a statement Sunday saying the "costly and negative impact of plastic bags on New York's natural resources is a statewide issue that demands a statewide solution."

Last month, Cuomo blocked New York City Council's fee on non-reusable shopping bags just hours before it was to take effect. Cuomo, a Democrat, called the fee "deeply flawed."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had championed the bag fee as a way to reduce litter and protect the environment.

Cuomo says Department of Environmental Commissioner Basil Seggos and co-chairs state Sen. Thomas O'Mara and Assemblyman Steve Englebright will lead the task force.