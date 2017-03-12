Notorious B.I.G. celebrated during Nets, Knicks game News Notorious B.I.G. celebrated during Nets, Knicks game The life and legacy of music legend, Biggie Smalls was celebrated in Brooklyn Sunday night.

- The life and legacy of music legend, Biggie Smalls was celebrated in Brooklyn Sunday night.

It was a big night in Brooklyn.

Barclays Center went all out to pay tribute to one of the greatest rappers of all time, Notorious B.I.G.

It was one of those moments where everyone thought the same thing: Hip Hop history in the making.

Hip hop’s greatest stars were there to pay tribute to the achievements of Christopher Wallace, best known as Notorious B.I.G.

“That there is a lot of love, I was surprised to see all this,” said Wallace’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

“It’s just overwhelming to see all this. To honor him is mind-blowing and humbling,” said music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“You can’t put any of this into words, it’s all beautiful,” said Faith Evans, singer and wife of Biggie until his death.

The special event required special merchandise, from cupcakes to t-shirts and clothing.

Biggie's children were there too, and the crowd erupted when Lil’ Kim's name was announced.

“Honoring Biggie means the world to me, I’m glad they did this,” she said.

The event also commemorated Biggie in a long lasting way that will keep his legacy alive and affect kids for years to come. On behalf of the Christopher Wallace Foundation, the Nets refurbished the gym at his middle school, Queen of All Saints Middle School.