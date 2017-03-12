Tyra Banks announced as new ‘America's Got Talent' host

Tyra Banks can add another hosting gig to her list of achievements.

The former supermodel and ‘America’s Next Top Model’ creator will be gracing the stage as the new host for ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 12.

The show made the announcement official on Twitter, “America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @Tyrabanks!”

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel expressed his excitement over the announcement of Banks as the new host.

“Please welcome @TyraBanks to the AGT Family! She’s our new host!” he tweeted and later added, “Hi TyTy. I’m HowHow. Teach me how to smize, kween @Tyrabanks!”

Banks also tweeted out the news of her new role, “Surprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT! Can’t wait to work with new fam.”

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Mel B will return as judges during the 12th season in returning in the summer.

Tyra Banks has hosted and been the executive producer for ‘America’s Next Top Model’ during all of its 22 seasons. During the remake, she served as executive producer and stayed mostly behind the scenes.

Banks also had her own show, ‘The Tyra Show’ and co-hosted ‘FabLife.’