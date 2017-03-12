Coastal flood watch issued for western Long Island

A coastal flood watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for locations along the western portion of the Long Island Sound.

A coastal flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding is expected to develop.

Residents should take precautionary measures.

This comes after a blizzard watch was issued for Monday night into Tuesday.

The severe weather comes just a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s in what looked like a sign of balmy spring. The chilly weather and snow some areas got on Friday was just a teaser.

Carlie Buccola, a weather service meteorologist based on Long Island, said a snowfall of 12 to 18 inches is predicted for the area along with sustained winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Visibility could be a quarter mile or less, Buccola said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.