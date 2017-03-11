Department of Corrections Officers return from mission trip to Haiti News Department of Corrections Officers return from mission trip to Haiti A group of Department of Corrections Officers returned from a charitable mission to Haiti.

Seven members of the New York City Department of Correction Disaster Relief Association returned to New York Saturday afternoon after flying to Haiti.

“To go to Haiti and to be able to give back to children who didn’t have shirts, underwear or anything to eat- to know that we put shirts on their backs, gives us all the satisfaction,” said Jessica Davis, President of the NYC Department of Correction Disaster Relief Association.

They delivered clothes to different parts of Haiti and even did a little teaching.

The association has also helped families in Flint, Michigan and Louisiana.