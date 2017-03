Illusionist Criss Angel was rushed to the emergency room after becoming unresponsive during one of his acts.

TMZ reported that the show, which took place at the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas, was cancelled within 10 minutes into the opening act. Criss Angel’s straight jacket act required him to be dangled upside down in a straight jacket.

While spinning upside down for about 2 minutes, he passed out. The curtain, then, went down and he was rushed to the ER, cancelling the rest of the show.