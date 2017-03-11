Man intentionally drives vehicle into Hudson River

- A man is dead after driving his vehicle into the Hudson River.

According to New York State Police, 48-year-old Jeffrey Dean drove his vehicle into the Hudson after physically assaulting a Trooper from the State Police Coxsackie barracks.

The Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the intersection of State Route 81 and State Route 9W.

After Dean fled from the scene, the Trooper then followed him, but was unable to reach the vehicle.

Once Dean was in the water, he attempted to swim to shore while the Trooper and members of the Coxsackie Police attempted to get him out of the water, but were unsuccessful.

A search was later conducted, and they eventually found Dean deceased in the river - where he was then removed and taken to the Greene County Coroner.

Investigation remains ongoing as they wait for autopsy results.