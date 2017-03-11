U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara fired after refusing to resign

After refusing an order to submit his resignation, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has been fired from his job.

Bharara took to Twitter to announce that he did not resign, and was in fact fired from his job as serving as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life."

It was not immediately clear if Preet Bharara, the top prosecutor in Manhattan, must resign. He met in November with Trump and was asked to stay on after Trump called New York Sen. Charles Schumer and told him he wanted to keep Bharara in the post.

In a statement late Friday, Schumer said he was "troubled to learn of reports of requests for resignations from the remaining U.S. attorneys, particularly that of Preet Bharara."

"While it's true that presidents from both parties made their own choices for U.S. attorney positions across the country, they have always done so in an orderly fashion that doesn't put ongoing investigations at risk. They ask for letters of resignation but the attorneys are allowed to stay on the job until their successor is confirmed," the senator said.

Schumer said that by requesting immediate resignations, Trump was "interrupting ongoing cases and investigations and hindering the administration of justice."

The request for resignations came just days after Trump last weekend claimed that Obama tapped his telephones during last year's election. FBI Director James Comey privately asked the Justice Department to dispute the claim because he believed the allegations were false. Bharara worked for Comey when he was U.S. attorney in Manhattan under President George W. Bush.

