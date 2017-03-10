Bench warrant issued for 86-year-old jewel thief

- The 86-year-old self-proclaimed international jewel thief is once again wanted by the law. DeKalb County authorities signed a warrant for the arrest of Doris Payne.

Payne gained international notoriety after a documentary profiled her decades-long career in crime.

Payne failed to appear in a DeKalb County courtroom earlier this week to face charges she took a nearly $2,000 necklace from Perimeter Mall last December.

RELATED: Infamous 86-year-old jewel thief bonds out of jail

A 2015 case out of Fulton County, where police said she lifted pricey earrings from Phipps Plaza, was put on a so-called “dead docket” because court officials determined Payne was too ill to stand trial.

But according to the DeKalb County warrant, Payne's lawyer does not have any credible medical reports about her illness and he does not have her address or know where she lives.

RELATED: Case against infamous 86-year-old jewel thief stalls due to medical condition