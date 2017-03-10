Study: Culture improves life in New York News Study: Culture improves life New York City is largely considered the culture capital of the world. Research shows culture doesn't just impact our economy, but actually improves the quality of life for New Yorkers.

The controlled study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania analyzed the social impact of the arts, providing data on hundreds of neighborhoods, taking a closer look at both Fort Greene/Clinton Hill in Brooklyn and East Harlem in Manhattan. The study found that cultural resources are significantly linked to better health, schooling, and security in these low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

This study continues to inspire the development of the Create NYC cultural plan which will be released June 30. The findings help advocate for the arts and will assist in the mission to develop cultural coalitions across all the city's boroughs.