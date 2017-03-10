Video: BBC guest's kids walk in on interview

- This could be the funniest moment on BBC TV News ever. The two young children of a guest walked in on their dad's interview taking place at home via Skype.

The guest was discussing the rising tensions between North and South Korea when a young girl dressed in a yellow sweater walks in and sits down on a table behind her father.

“I think one of your children has just walked in," says the BBC presenter.

The father is seen pushing the child away. Moments later, a baby in a walker comes into the room.

“Pardon me. My apologies. My apologies. Sorry," says the guest.

The children's mother then runs into the room, slipping along the way. She drags the children out and then crawls over to close the door.