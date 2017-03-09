Secret Tinder app for the rich, famous and super-hot News Secret Tinder app for the rich, famous and super-hot We've all heard of the dating app Tinder, right? Swipe left if you don't like someone, swipe right if you do. Well, now a secret invite-only version of the app called Tinder Select is out for celebrities, CEOs, and really good-looking people, according to reports.

- We've all heard of the dating app Tinder, right? Swipe left if you don't like someone, swipe right if you do. Well, now a secret invite-only version of the app called Tinder Select is out for celebrities, CEOs, and really good-looking people, according to reports.

Tinder Select is not the only exclusive platform around, with several other dating apps not open to the public.

Matchmaker Jennifer Zucher from Project Soulmate says that while she does like the idea of apps, this variation could restrict your romantic potential. Instead, she advises being open to a range of people rather than limiting your prospects.

Tinder did not respond to our request for comment. But whether or not you've made the Tinder Select cut, just keep swiping. As they say, there is a lid for every pot.