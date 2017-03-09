U2 to play full 'Joshua Tree' album on stadium tour

U2 singer Bono (right) and guitar player The Edge opened their world tour before a sold out crowd at the Activity Center on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, April 3, 1987. (AP file)
U2 singer Bono (right) and guitar player The Edge opened their world tour before a sold out crowd at the Activity Center on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, April 3, 1987. (AP file)

Posted:Mar 09 2017 07:50PM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 07:55PM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.

Powered by singles "With or Without You," ''Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," ''The Joshua Tree" became the band's first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off May 12 in Vancouver and wraps up on July 1 in Cleveland, before heading to Europe. The tour includes a June stop at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee.

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic will alternate opening for U2 on the North American leg.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories