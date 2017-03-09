Key to long life found in Mediterranean and Japan? News Key to long life found in Mediterranean and Japan? Get rid of processed and fast foods and eat more fresh fruits, vegetables and fish. That is the key to a long, healthy life. In fact, you might even live to be 90, according to medical experts.

Residents of Mediterranean countries like Italy, where the diet is rich in olive oil, fish, fresh vegetables and fruit, and fresh spices like rosemary, are living longer than Americans. Researchers have found in one area near Naples about one in 60 people is 90 years old or older. Japan is similar.

Compare that to the United States, where about one in 163 Americans reaches that ripe age.

The Japanese diet is rich in fatty fish, seaweed, and fermented vegetables. Eating these types of foods dramatically reduces the rate of Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and premature aging.

Dr. Eugenia Gianos, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Medical Center, says the European lifestyle is dramatically different from the American lifestyle, and that also plays a role. Europeans tend to be more active and have less stress than Americans.