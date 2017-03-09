Famous Korean fried chicken chain opens in New York News Famous Korean fried chicken chain opens in New York Restaurants in Manhattan's Koreatown have been dueling it out in a fried chicken war. And now a newcomer is hoping to win that war by doing things a little differently. BBQ Chicken opened its doors at 25 West 32nd Street. The BBQ does not stand for barbecue. Instead, it stands for "Best of the Best Quality," says Corporate Chef Sam Kim.

To earn that title, the restaurant prepares the chicken in a unique way according to Chef Kim and CEO Yoon Hong-geun. The chicken is made in extra-virgin olive oil, which is healthier and tastier, says Chef Kim.

And there are plenty of options to choose from.

After a strong track record with thousands of restaurants in Korea and around the world, this is the company's first New York location.