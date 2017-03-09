Prosecutor: Man fires shotgun through door, killing ex

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NEWS) - A New Jersey man is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Wednesday night by firing a shotgun through her front door.
Authorities charged Clinton Degroat, 38, with first-degree murder in the death of Nicole Sierra, 38, at her home in Ringwood, New Jersey.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said that Degroat got into a fight with a man at Sierra's home, left, and then came back with a shotgun. The prosecutor said that Degroat fired the shotgun through the front glass door, killing Sierra.
Police found a shotgun at the scene.
Degroat also faces weapons possession charges.